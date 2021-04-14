No HC permission to Juma Masjid Trust’s plea for five-time prayers with 50 persons

Observing that the safety of Maharashtra citizens is of paramount importance, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused to grant permission to city's Juma Masjid Trust to allow five times a day prayer in its South Mumbai based mosque during the holy month of Ramzan.

The HC said the state is threatened with Covid-19 and in such a situation it cannot allow the request of the trust to open its mosque for devotees.

A Bench of Justices Ramesh Dhanuka and Virendra Bisht was hearing a plea filed by Juma Masjid of Bombay Trust to permit 50 persons at a time to offer five times prayers daily in its mosque.

The request was vehemently opposed by the Maharashtra government saying that the situation is bad and such a request cannot be allowed. Having considered the contentions, the Bench said that the state has already imposed several restrictions in view of the rising numbers of Covid-19 cases.

"Maharashtra is threatened with Covid-19 and has imposed restrictions as emergency measures to break the chain of transmission of the virus," the bench said. "Considering the prevailing situation and the ground reality in the state, we cannot permit the trust to offer prayers at the mosque," the judges added.

The Bench further noted the serious situation prevailing in the state owing to the surge in Covid cases. "The ongoing Covid-19 situation in the state is serious and critical in nature and the safety of citizens is of paramount importance," the bench said while dismissing the plea.