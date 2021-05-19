'No electricity for close to 56 hours': Pooja Bhatt questions MSEDCL as parts of Maharashtra remain without power

Cyclone Tauktae may have come and gone, but parts of Maharashtra continue to feel the effects of the extreme storm. Even as local authorities work to clear fallen trees and other debris, areas in the MMR region have now been without electricity for over two days. Despite many a frantic social media message calling for the restoration of power, it remains unclear exactly when the situation will normalise.
Going by posts online, many areas including Vasai and Virar remain without electricity and in some cases, adequate water supplies. The situation has been further complicated by the fact that many areas remain waterlogged, and the fact that there is a deadly pandemic raging.
On Wednesday morning, filmmaker Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter calling out the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corporation for the situation. In a sternly worded tweet she contended that the organisation was providing "substandard service" with no accountability.
"Why is there no electricity for close to 56 hrs in most areas where power is supplied by MSEDCL? The storm has come and gone but still no electricity in Khalapur, Kalote, Mokashi, Vasai or Virar. Why is this? Please explain @CMDMSEDCL @JMD_KONKAN," Bhatt tweeted.
Addressing the MSEDCL she wondered how the company expected people to cope in a pandemic with no electricity for 56 hours. "Is this not an essential service? Countless homes and entire villages have been plunged into darkness," she reminded.
In follow up posts, Bhatt tagged Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut and hit out at the MSEDCL for it's somewhat vague responses to queries.
"Respected Nitin Raut, are you aware of the gross negligence and inconvenience caused by MSEDCL in Raigad, Vasai, Virar etc? Countless homes and entire villages plunged into darkness for 56 hours. Regular power cuts for 6-8 hours daily. Rates are sky high yet extremely understaffed," she wrote.
As per the India Meteorological Department, Cyclone "Tauktae" is very likely to move north-eastwards and weaken gradually into a well-marked low-pressure area during next 12 hours. Remnant of the system is very likely to move further north-eastwards across Rajasthan to west Uttar Pradesh during the next two days, said the IMD's National Weather Forecasting Centre.
(With inputs from agencies)
