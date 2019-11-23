No central aid sought for rain damage

New Delhi/Mumbai: The political turmoil has hit the farmers hard, as no central help could be rushed after the second round of the damage due to unseasonal rains in November. The state govt has not sent any report to the Centre for the funds.
MoS for agriculture Purushottam Rupala told the Rajya Sabha on a question by NCP member advocate Majeed Memon the Centre is still awaiting a report from the state government since after the November rains.
He said the Centre has already rushed Rs600 crore to the state as an interim aid with regard to the October rains after its request as a central team was sent to assess the damage after receiving a report from the state government.
Memon said the unseasonal rains had damaged crops —fruits and vegetables— in 50 lakh hectares. The aid to Maharashtra for the small farmers has been inadequate despite the fact as many as 12 million of 15.3 million farmers have less than 2 acres.
The minister said the Centre has given Rs3,100cr to Maharashtra, agreeing it was inadequate. He blamed it for not giving the data of tillers to extend more money.
