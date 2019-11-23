No central aid sought for rain damage

He said the Centre has already rushed Rs600 crore to the state as an interim aid with regard to the October rains after its request as a central team was sent to assess the damage after receiving a report from the state government.

Memon said the unseasonal rains had damaged crops —fruits and vegetables— in 50 lakh hectares. The aid to Maharashtra for the small farmers has been in­adequate despite the fact as many as 12 million of 15.3 million far­mers have less than 2 acres.

The minister said the Centre has given Rs3,100cr to Maharashtra, agree­ing it was inadequate. He blamed it for not giving the data of tillers to extend more money.