No cellphone services in 575 Konkan villages

New Delhi/Mumbai: Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday admitted in the Rajya Sabha that as many as 575 villages in the districts of Raigarh, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Thane in Konkan region of Maharashtra are not covered by mobile services.

In a written reply to Narayan Rane he said: “The reasons for not having mobile services in these villages include remote and tough terrain, areas diversely located with scattered population and commercially non-viable operations.”

Mobile coverage in the uncovered villages in the country is being provided by the government and the telecom service providers in a phased manner, the minister added.