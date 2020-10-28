No buyers for the king of fruits from Brazil and Spain due to high price

Though the mango season is yet to begin, the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) Vashi received its first imported consignment early this week. The mangoes, which arrived from Spain and Brazil, have been priced around Rs 4,000 per box. A total 50 boxes of mangoes arrived from these two countries.

Arrival of one of the most sought after fruits added to the euphoria in the fruit market during the festival season. A trader from the market said that the wholesale market receives mangoes round the year. “The mango season in India will start from December-January and continue till July-August,” said the trader. He added that mango is cultivated across the country.

However, due to the difference in climate, mangoes are grown in a different season in other countries. This is why the fruit has arrived during October.

Sanjay Pansare, director of the fruits market at APMC, Vashi, said that the taste of the mangoes from Brazil and Spain is similar to the Totapuri of India variety. “Totapuri is sold around Rs 50 to Rs 60 per kg. So, the mangoes that arrived from Brazil and Spain are not getting more than Rs 50 per kg,” said Pansare.

At present, 50 boxes of mango arrived from these two counties and are priced between Rs 3,600 and Rs 4,000 per box. One box contains around 5 kgs. Buyers are not ready to pay Rs 500 to Rs 700 for a kg of Spanish mangoes. “Because of its high price, it remains available in the market,” added Pansare.