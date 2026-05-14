‘No Big Govt Programmes For 6 Months’: Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces MAJOR Cost-Cutting Measures After PM Modi's Appeal

‘No Big Government Programmes For Six Months’, CM Fadnavis Announces Cost-Cutting Measures After PM Modi's Appeal |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced that the state government will not organise any major official programmes for the next six months after the already planned Satara event, as part of an austerity and cost-saving exercise inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal.

Speaking to the media, Fadnavis said the state was trying its best to implement measures suggested by the Prime Minister. He added that symbolic actions by political leaders help carry the message to the public more effectively.

“That is why I came by motorcycle,” Fadnavis said, referring to his ride earlier in the day. “When leaders promote such initiatives, it reaches the people.”

Convoys Reduced, Travel Restricted

The Chief Minister said the government had already started reducing the size of official convoys and curtailing unnecessary travel in an attempt to save public money and fuel.

“We are trying to save money in different ways,” he said, adding that departments were being encouraged to adopt practical cost cutting measures without affecting governance or welfare schemes.

The Prime Minister’s appeal had come during a rally organised by the Telangana BJP in Hyderabad on Sunday, against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East which has affected global markets and fuel related concerns.

During his address, Modi urged citizens and governments to reduce petrol and diesel consumption and adopt more sustainable alternatives. He suggested greater use of metro rail services in cities, carpooling, increased adoption of electric vehicles, use of railways for parcel transportation, and work from home practices wherever possible to conserve foreign exchange and reduce fuel dependency.

On Hon PM @narendramodi Ji’s appeal, here’s my bit towards austerity measures for our Nation 🇮🇳

I appeal everyone to please bring lifestyle changes in every possible way. pic.twitter.com/SbsREExpcr — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 14, 2026

Satara Programme Will Continue

Fadnavis clarified that the upcoming programme in Satara would continue because preparations and expenditure had already been completed.

The event is expected to involve the distribution of benefits worth Rs 10,000 crore to nearly 25 lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

He said cancelling the event at this stage would not be practical, but maintained that after Satara, the government would refrain from organising any large public functions for the next six months.