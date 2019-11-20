No bidders for Iqbal Mirchi’s two flats in Santa Cruz

Mumbai: The auction of two plush properties of late gangster and drug trafficker Iqbal Mirchi here was cancelled on Tuesday due to lack of proper bids, an official said.

The Ministry of Finance's office did not got proper bids for the two flats, leading to cancellation of their auction, he said. These flats belonging to Mirchi, a close associate of global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, are located in a building named Milton Apartments on Juhu Tara Road in suburban Santa Cruz (West), he said.

The flats are among six properties in Mumbai whose auction was scheduled on Tuesday under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA) and the Narcotics Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPSA). The reserve price for Mirchi's flats, ad measuring 1,245 square feet, was kept at Rs 3.45 crore, he said.

"As no bidder reached the price we expected in the auction, we cancelled the bidding for those properties," said Add Commissioner.