No BEST, no trains: Pvt firm staffers are on their own

Mumbai: There are BEST buses and local trains for government employees engaged in essential services, but private companies have to fend for themselves to ferry their staffer to the workplace.

While 10% of employees in private sectors have been allowed to work from office, they are caught in a double whammy. They can't access the trains – even though more services were added on July 1 – and now the BEST has begun curtailing its special services, which were accessible to even employees of private essential service providers during the complete lockdown phase.

Left with no option, companies are tying up with private transport providers. "The govt has allowed us to maintain 10% attendance. This is a small number for which we need few buses," said Akash Chopra, a HR manager at a private firm. He said his firm has arranged for 25-seater buses.

In many cases, employees have struck a deal with local cabbies to arrive at a transport solution. "We need to report to our office at Goregaon every alternate day. We have tied up with local taxi drivers who provide us car pool services," said Gaurav Shirke, who works with a private company. Another employee, Samir Soni, said it is difficult to maintain social distancing on buses.

"Many bank employees and those part of other important services are going for private transporters as they have no other options" said a transport provider, who ferries staffers of a private bank.