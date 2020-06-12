No bathing ritual of COVID dead bodies: Bhiwandi commissioner

Due to increasing the number of corona patients across Bhiwandi, the commissioner Pravin Ashtikar has asked the family members of people who die of COVID-19 to not perform the bathing rituals as it involves touching it. Only ten people will be allowed to go for the final rites of people who die of the deadly virus, appealed by commissioner Pravin Ashtikar.

According to Commissioner Pravin Ashtikar, Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal Corporation, "To avoid contact with COVID-19 dead bodies, family members should not perform bathing rituals, touch it or attend the final rites while body is wrapped in plastic, and handed over by the hospitals to family members."

He further said that they have learned that the main cause behind the increasing number of virus cases was that the family members and relatives were bathing and touching the dead bodies. Also the funeral was being attended by a large number of people, following which the virus was spreading in Bhiwandi.

Amidst the first phase of Unlock, the huge upward trend in the coronagraph of the Bhiwandi city has set alarm bells ringing for its citizens.

The total number of coronavirus (Covid-19) positive cases in the Bhiwandi city surged up to 395. The 43 cases registered by the civic body within a span of less than 24 hours. Moreover, 21 more deaths were reported, taking the number of patients undergoing treatment to 220. Although, the number of discharge patients is to 154.

According to officials of the health department of Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal Corporation, there a total of 388 people were quarantined.