No bail for Brahmos Aerospace engineer

Nagpur: The sessions court here on Monday rejected the bail plea of Brahmos Aerospace engineer Nishant Agrawal accused of passing off sensitive information to the Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI. In his application filed before the Nagpur district court last month, Agrawal had said that he never possessed any secret information with him. The bail application was rejected by district and sessions court judge F M Ali. Agrawal, a senior systems engineer in Brahmos Aerospace facility in Nagpur, was arrested on October 8, 2018 in a joint operation by UP and Maharashtra ATS. Brahmos Aerospace is a joint venture between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Military Industrial Consortium (NPO Mashinostroyenia) of Russia. Last week, prosecution lawyer Nitin Telgote had told the court that there was a prima facie evidence against the accused. Telgote had contended that sensitive information of Brahmos was stored in the laptop and hard disk of Agrawal.