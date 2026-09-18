NMMC To Install 600 Automatic Fire Extinguishing Systems In Civic Buildings To Prevent Short Circuit Fires

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation | X

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will install automatic and portable fire extinguishing systems in its buildings to prevent fires caused by electrical short circuits from spreading. The civic body has proposed procuring 600 fire extinguishers in the first phase at an estimated cost of Rs 50.99 lakh.

Fire department identifies need for 1,035 units

The NMMC Fire Department has identified the need for 1,035 such units across civic-owned buildings. The proposed systems will be installed near electrical circuits and will activate automatically if a fire breaks out due to a short circuit, helping contain it at the initial stage.

“Electrical short circuits can lead to fires that spread rapidly, particularly in buildings with continuous public movement. Installing automatic extinguishing systems near electrical circuits will help detect and control such fires at the initial stage and strengthen the overall fire safety mechanism in civic buildings,” said an NMMC official.

Fire extinguisher distribution across civic zones

According to the fire department's assessment, 153 units are required in the Vashi fire station jurisdiction, 591 in Nerul-CBD Belapur, 149 in Airoli and 142 in Koparkhairane.

The proposed installations will cover schools, primary health centres, maternity and child hospitals, public hospitals, libraries, ward offices, community halls, theatres and multipurpose buildings.

The procurement of the 1,035 units is proposed to be carried out in two phases, with 600 fire extinguishers planned in the first phase.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/