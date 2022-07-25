NMMC to hold Amrit Mahotsav Run on August 14

FPJ/Amit Srivastava

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in association with the Navi Mumbai police and Let’s Celebrate Foundation (LCF), 'Amrit Mahotsav Run', is organizing a marathon on August 14, 2022, at 6 am on Palm Beach Road.

The marathon is part of the various activities being conducted as part of the “Swarajya Mahotsav” from August 9 to August 15.

India is celebrating the 75th year of Independence on August 15, 2022, and there is great enthusiasm among citizens.

Interestingly, more than 1000 police personnel have already registered their names to participate in this Amrit Mahotsav Run. There are two categories—5km and 10km—run in the Amrit Mahotsav Run.

Citizens can register and participate in this run using the web link https://youtoocanrun.com/races/navi-mumbai-10k/. Bibs, timer chips, medals, and t-shirts will be distributed to all registered runners. Similarly, the first 3 finishers in the run will be awarded mementos. After the end of the run for all the runners, refreshments will be arranged at the civic headquarters.