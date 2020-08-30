NMMC to add 1000 oxygen beds and 200 ICU beds

Navi Mumbai: As the Covid-19 positive cases continue to report in the city, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to augment around 1000 oxygen beds and 200 ICU beds. The work on setting up additional beds at different locations in the city is at the last stage, and it will be available soon, said Eknath Shine, the Guardian Minister of Thane district, after taking stock of Covid-19 situation on Friday.

“Despite increasing the number of testing, the number of positive cases being reported is manageable. The mortality rate has also come down. The additional 1000 oxygen beds and 200 ICU beds will cater to Covid-19 patients without any trouble,” said Shinde.

These 1000 oxygen beds are being set up at three different places in the city. Of the 1000 oxygen beds, 511 oxygen beds facility will come up at the Export Centre of APMC Market in Turbhe while 411 oxygen beds will be available at Radheswami Satsang Ashram sector 24 in Turbhe. The remaining 75 beds will come up at MGM Hospital in Sanpada.

In addition, the civic body has already tied up with Dr DY Patil Hospital for 200 ICU beds and 80 ventilator facilities. “The civic body is doing good work in controlling the mortality,” said Shinde after vising these facilities,” said a senior civic official.

“The number of positive cases has reached 24,993 in the city with an 84% recovery rate. The civic body had started the Antigen testing on July 16 and till August 28, it has already 1,23,717 tests apart from a total of 49711 RT-PCR tests. “The Rapid Antigen tests help us in tracing and testing without wasting time,” the official said,