NMMC Takes Actions Against Illegal Structures Of Hotels In Belapur

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Encroachment Department, under the guidance of Rahul Gethe, DMC (Encroachment), conducted a drive against illegal structures in Belapur, taking action against 11 hotels in sector 15. These hotels had constructed unauthorized sheds, terraces, and encroached upon footpaths without proper permission.

The hotels that faced action during this drive were, Mahesh Lunch, Pranam Hotel, Hotel Lakshmi, Malvani Katta, Ashwith Hotel, McDonald's, Cabana Bar, The Scod, The Chap House, Panacea and S Spice.

These establishments had utilized marginal spaces for their businesses by erecting unauthorized sheds. Additionally, a rain shed was set up in front of the Suncity building without proper permission.

Notices under sections 53 (1) and 55 of the Maharashtra Regional Planning and Town Planning Act, 1966 were issued to these businesses, instructing them to remove the illegal structures themselves. However, since they did not comply with the notice, the Belapur ward office conducted a demolition drive to remove the unauthorized sheds and weather sheds. A penalty of Rs. 25 lakhs was also collected from these establishments.

The demolition drive involved the participation of civic officials, employees, 40 laborers, 4 gas cutters, 1 electric hammer, 3 JCB machines, and 1 Poklen. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has expressed its commitment to intensify anti-encroachment activities in all eight department office areas throughout the entire municipal area.

