NMMC sees significant drop in mortality rate in past 15 days

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has scaled up testing in the city. Consequently, the overall result is encouraging. In the last one fortnight, the city has seen a drop in the mortality rate as well as in the test-positivity rate. The mortality rate was just 1.95% between July 16 and July 31.

As per the data available with the civic body, a total of 23,169 tests were conducted between July 16 and July 31 of COVID19. Of the total tests, 16,320 tests were conducted with the Rapid Antigen test and remaining with RT-PCR tests. The civic body started the Rapid Antigen testing facility in the city on July 16. Interestingly, since July 16, the civic body has conducted around 46% of the total tests from March 2020 to July 31 in the city.

During this fortnight, the civic body came across 5112 positive cases with the 22.06% test positivity rate and 100 deaths with a 1.95% mortality rate. The civic body had started testing for COVID-19 in the last week of March 2002 and till July 15, the civic body had conducted 27,249 RT-PCR tests of which 10,273 positive cases were found, and 318 people had died. “The mortality rate was 3.09% till July 15 with 37.7% test positivity rate,” said a senior civic official from NMMC’s Health Department.

Meanwhile, under the “Mission Break the Chain”, the civic chief of NMMC stressed tracing, isolating, and treatment with the aim to control the mortality rate in the city. The effort brought result and despite the rise in the testing, the overall mortality and test positivity rate have come down sharply.

However, the overall test positivity rate by August 2 was 29.61% and the mortality rate stands at 2.67%. So far, 10855 people have also cured with a 67% recovery rate.

At present, the civic is conducting around 3000 tests per day and positive cases range from 300 to 400 per day. “We are working aggressively on controlling the mortality and test-positivity rate and we have encouraging results,” said the official.