NMMC refutes dearth of Vitamin C tablets

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) administration has refuted claims of the media report that there is a shortage of Vitamin C tablets at its one of the COVID Care Centres. The civic administration claimed that it has sufficient stocks to meet the demand.

For the last two days, there are media reports that the NMMC does not have stocks of Vitamin C tablets. On Monday, a relative of a patient tweeted that there is no stock of Vitamin C tablets at the COVID care centre in the CIDCO Exhibition Centre in Vashi.

Divya Vaibhaw Gaikwad, a former BJP corporator from Vashi picked up the issue and alleged that the cash-rich civic body was not able to provide basic medicines to the patient.

Meanwhile, Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik met over the issue with the civic chief and assured residents that they should not worry as there is a stock of 50,000 Vitamins C tablets. “The stock was just exhausted at one centre and there is no need to worry,” said Naik.

However, Gaikwad said when there are enough stocks why one centre with over 1200 beds capacity did not have a single strip. “Different civic officials are giving different statements regarding Vitamin C tablets stock. When there is a stock of 50,000 Vitamin C tablets why a COVID care centre did not have a single strip,” he asked adding that this is the only tablet that is given to the patient as per the central government protocol.

Interestingly, soon after the tweet, the civic body informed its medical team and the medicine was reportedly provided to all patients. Later, the relative of the patient tweeted the same day and confirming that the patient received the medicine.

When contacted Abhijit Bangar, municipal commissioner, said that there is sufficient stock available with the civic body to meet the demand. However, he did not elaborate on why there was hue and cry when sufficient stocks are available.