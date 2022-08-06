NMMC receives overwhelming response to cultural programmes for anniversary year of Indian Independence | Amrit Srivastava

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav of Indian Independence is being celebrated with enthusiasm all over the country. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is also conducting a number of activities as part of the campaign of 75 years of India’s Independence.

The Sports and Cultural Department of NMMC is organising various programs to encourage the budding talents in the field of arts and sports in the civic area.

In line with this, three competitions such as Amrit Singing Competition, Amrit Monologue Acting Competition, Amrit Dance Competition were organized. The topics for presentation in these competitions were to inculcate patriotism and national pride.

The preliminary round of Amrit Singing Competition was concluded on August 3 at Vishnudas Bhave auditorium in Vashi. A total of 164 singers and artists enthusiastically participated of which 62 participants were under 15 years and 102 were above 15 years.

The preliminary round examination was conducted by renowned singers Rasika Joshi and Rigved Deshpande. Out of 164 singers in the preliminary round, 32 singers were selected for the final round and the final round of the competition will be held on August 8, 2022 at Vishnudas Bhave auditorium in Vashi.

Similarly, the preliminary round of the Amrit Monologue Acting Competition was held on August 3 in which 82 actors from the NMMC region participated. A total of 20 participants were selected for the final round.

In addition, on August 4, 2022, the Amrit Dance Competition was successfully concluded with the participation of 134 dance artists from the NMMC area.

In this, 51 dancers participated in the small group under 15 years and 31 dance artists participated in the big group above 15 years of which 34 artists from the preliminary round were selected for the final round. The final round of the Amrit Dance Competition will be held on 10th August.