NMMC lodges FIR for felling trees using fake authorisation

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has registered an FIR against a person who allegedly felled a tree on the basis of a fake permission letter. The man allegedly used an old letter by making some changes to fell the tree in sector 8 in Vashi on August 16.
The accused has been identified as Bajirao Kale, who was found felling a tree located at plot numbers 130 and 131 at sector 8 in Sagar Vihar in Vashi. He was noticed by a driver of NMMC’s solid waste management vehicle on August 16, around 10.30 am.
When the driver wanted to see the permission letter, Kale showed him a letter. The driver did not tell him, but took a photo of the permission letter and sent it to the superintendent of the civic Garden Department.
During verification of the letter, it was found that a similar serial number letter was issued on November 11 in 2019 for felling a tree of a society at sector 19 in Nerul. And, the Garden Department had not issued any letter for the sector 8 Vashi tree.
The civic body took the matter seriously and lodged a complaint at Vashi police station under section 21 (1) of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Tree Protection and Preservation Act, 1975, by the Department of Horticulture / Tree Authority. Vashi police registered an FIR against Kale for fraud and forging documents and started the investigation.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)