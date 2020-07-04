NMMC headquarters to be disinfected on weekend

Navi Mumbai: While the city will go under yet another lockdown from the midnight of Friday, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to carry out disinfection of its headquarters in Belapur during the weekend. The disinfection of the civic headquarter building will be carried out on Saturday and Sunday.

In order to ensure the safety of staff coming to civic headquarter for work, the civic chief decided to take benefits of the weekend when there is less work. However, the COVID-19 related work will be carried out as usual from other civic buildings.

Despite a number of steps to contain the spread of coronavirus, the number of positive cases under the Navi Mumbai police commissioner crossed 10,500, over 800 positive cases reported in the last two days. Under the NMMC, 7345 positive cases have already reported till Friday. Similarly, Panvel Grameen has 1141 positive cases and Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported around 2500 positive cases so far.

On July 3, the NMMC area saw 257 positive cases of corona positive. The active cases under the corporation are 4116. The number of active cases under the NMMC on June 11 was 1998 and it reached to 4116 on July 3.

Meanwhile, Jitendra Ahwad, minister for the housing of Maharashtra government, visited the civic headquarter on Friday to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the city. While Ahwad discussed the preparation to fight against coronavirus with the municipal commissioner, his supporters in large numbers were seen violating the social distancing norms. Around 60 to 70 supporters of Ahwad were present at the civic headquarter during his visit and they did not maintain the social distancing. While the civic body collected over Rs 7 lakh fines from common citizens for not following the lockdown norms, the government’s representatives are seen breaking the norms at civic headquarter.

After a sudden rise in corona positive cases in Navi Mumbai, senior leaders from the government, as well as opposition, are visiting the city. Now, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will visit Panvel to see the preparation to fight against coronavirus. He will visit in the morning and discuss with the civic chief on how to contain positive cases.

Meanwhile, the Panvel Municipal Corporation has set up a panel to audit bills collected by private hospitals especially hospitals being run by a trust. A number of cases reported where private hospitals were seen inflating bills for the treatment of COVID patients.