NMMC dashboard to keep tab on Covid care facilities

Navi Mumbai: There is no need to run from pillar to post, Navi Mumbaikars can check the availability of beds in its COVID Care facilities at the click of a mouse. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has launched a simplified dashboard for easy tracking. A total of 17 private hospitals and two COVID Care facilities of civic body are on the lists, showing details of beds available on the dashboard.

After a week-long trial, the dashboard has been made available for the public. The dashboard shows details of Dedicated COVID Health Center (DCHC) and Dedicated COVID Hospital (DCH). The total capacity in all hospitals treating COVID 19 patients is 4,395 beds of which 1,861 beds from ICU to normal are available.

According to a senior official, a link of the dashboard has been provided to all private hospitals to whom COVID treatment has been allowed, and they have been asked to update soon after admitting or discharging a patient. “The purpose of the dashboard is for convenience of the common public who can check beds availability and reach the right place,” said the official.

The civic body had earlier launched a similar dashboard for tracking beds in COVID hospitals. But the private hospitals were not given link and it was never updated by them. “It has been made public after a week-long trial,” said the official. The link is www.nmmchealthfacilities.com.

The dashboard provides information on the total number of beds available at DCHC and DCH for patients with moderate to severe symptoms, as well as the number of beds available for treatment. Information is also available on the beds at the COVID Care Center (CCC), which has separate rooms for patients with mild symptoms and asymptomatic COVID 19-positive patients, as well as those in close contact with a positive person.

In the first phase, an additional 50 ICUs and 20 ventilators facilities have been started from August 15 at Dr. D Y Patil Hospital in Nerul. The remaining 150 ICUs have been and 60 ventilators will be available in phases by September 20. The civic body and Dr D Y Patil Hospital has an agreement to make available 200 ICU beds and 80 ventilators in three phases.

Similarly, the work of Dedicated COVID Health Center (DCHC) at Radhaswami Satsang Ashram in Sector 24 Turbhe with 450 Oxygen Beds and 475 Oxygen Beds at Export House, EMC Market, Turbhe is in the final stage and will be available by August 31.