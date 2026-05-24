NMMC Commissioner Kailas Shinde Conducts Early Morning Bicycle Inspection Tour Across Belapur & Nerul

Responding to the Prime Minister’s appeal issued in the backdrop of the West Asia crisis and in accordance with guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde conducted an extensive bicycle inspection tour across parts of Belapur and Nerul.

The inspection was carried out between 6 am and 9 am, during which the commissioner, accompanied by senior civic officials, reviewed civic amenities and infrastructure while cycling through various nodes of the city.

Among the officials accompanying Dr. Shinde were City Engineer Shirish Ardawad, Additional City Engineer Arvind Shinde, Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste Management Dr. Ajay Gadde, Deputy Commissioner of Zone 1 Somnath Potre, and Belapur Assistant Commissioner Prashant Nerkar.

The inspection began from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Nerul Sector 1 and covered areas including Shiravane, Sarsole, Kukshet, Karave, Jewel of Navi Mumbai, the Seawoods railway flyover, Parsik Hill, Income Tax Colony, and the water pumping station at Agroli.

During the tour, the commissioner inspected cleanliness levels, public toilets, gardens, markets, cycling tracks, pump houses, and other civic facilities. He stopped at several locations and issued on-the-spot instructions to officials for improvements.

“Cleanliness in village areas such as Shiravane, Sarsole, Kukshet, and Karave needs further improvement. Greater attention should also be given to maintaining cleanliness in the adjoining sector areas,” Dr. Shinde instructed officials during the inspection.

He also directed officials to renovate the Chincholi Garden at Shiravane-Juinagar and praised the condition of the toilet facility there, asking officials to maintain similar standards at other public toilets across the city.

At Palm Beach Road near the Vazirani Sports corner, the commissioner suggested relocating a public toilet slightly further back for better urban planning and convenience.

While inspecting the Sarsole Arogya Vardhini Centre area, Dr. Shinde instructed officials to improve surrounding cleanliness and expedite pending market works so that the facility could be made operational at the earliest. He also suggested developing a market near Karave village considering public demand.

The commissioner expressed concern over citizens dumping garbage on vacant plots in some areas and directed officials to take preventive measures and ensure immediate cleaning of such sites.

At the pump house located at the foothills of Parsik Hill in Sector 28, Agroli, Dr. Shinde conducted a detailed inspection of the pumping infrastructure and the SCADA system and recommended several technical improvements.

Officials said the bicycle inspection not only enabled authorities to obtain a direct ground-level assessment of civic services and infrastructure but also promoted the message of physical fitness and environmentally friendly commuting. “Using bicycles for inspection tours offers the dual benefit of closely monitoring civic facilities while also promoting health and fitness,” an official statement said.