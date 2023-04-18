NMMC chief stresses COVID-19 testing in Navi Mumbai |

Considering the increasing number of COVID 19 patients, the municipal commissioner Mr. Rajesh Narvekar has directed an increase in testing for COVID 19. He also asked for stress testing, isolation and treatment to prevent the spread of the viruses.

At present, more than 2000 COVID-19 tests are being conducted every day in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area.

Patients coming to the municipal hospital or civic health center for treatment of cold, cough and fever are being tested for COVID-19. In addition, other patients are also being tested for COVID-19.

All 23 PCH, 4 civic-run hospitals conduct testing

All 23 primary civic health centers and 4 hospitals of NMMC are conducting COVID 19 tests and the RT-PCR laboratory at Maasaheb Meenatai Thackeray Hospital in Nerul is functioning at full capacity 24 hours a day.

RT-PCR makes reports avl within 24 hours

The RT-PCR laboratory is making available reports within 24 hours by sending a link through SMS message to all persons who underwent for tests. COVID-positive patients are advised 5 days of isolation.

“In view of the rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in the surrounding city, the entire health system of the NMMC should take note of the need to maintain vigilance and emphasize testing and take preventive measures while giving instructions to all the medical officers to follow the COVID-19 preventive rules especially when going to crowded places and hospitals,” said civic chief Mr Narvekar.