NMMC Approves Crores-Worth Civic Works To Strengthen Water, Drainage And Public Infrastructure | AI

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s Standing Committee has approved a series of civic infrastructure and public utility works worth several crores across the city, including improvements to the Nerul sewage treatment plant, water supply infrastructure, drainage and footpaths, flood-prevention measures and beautification works.

The proposals were unanimously approved at a meeting chaired by Standing Committee Chairman Ashok Bhauso Patil.

₹8 Crore Upgrade For Nerul Sewage Treatment Plant

Among the major approvals is a proposal to upgrade the 100 MLD sewage treatment plant at Sector 50, Nerul, using the Rs 8 crore incentive grant sanctioned under the Central government’s Amrut 2.0 mission and its ‘Jal Hi Amrut’ initiative. The work will include installation of new pumping machinery and other allied improvements. The treatment plant has also been sanctioned a five-star rating under the initiative.

The committee also approved a Rs 28.11 lakh project at Sector 20, Sanpada, to prevent seawater from entering the city during high tides and heavy rainfall. Plum concrete will be constructed and a 900 mm flap gate will be installed near Keser Solitaire, adjacent to the sewage treatment plant. Since several parts of Navi Mumbai are below sea level, the measure is intended to strengthen flood protection during extreme weather and high-tide conditions.

Water Supply Infrastructure Strengthened

A Rs 85.99 lakh proposal was approved for constructing a protective room at the Sector 28, CBD Belapur pump house to safeguard newly installed 33 KV indoor feeder panels. The pump house supplies water to the Master Balancing Reservoir at Parsik Hill, from where high-pressure water is distributed across the NMMC area from Belapur to Airoli.

To improve water quality, the committee approved Rs 25.08 lakh for setting up a chlorine unit plant at Sector 16, Vashi. The facility will help maintain the required chlorine level in the Morbe main water pipeline between Vashi and Mahape Junction. Existing chlorine units are located at the Bhokarpada Water Treatment Plant, the Sector 28 CBD pump house and beneath the Mahape Bridge.

Pipeline Replacement Work Approved

The additional facility at Vashi is considered necessary as the distance between the Sector 28 pump house and Mahape Junction is around 14 km. During the monsoon, the new unit will help maintain the required chlorine concentration beyond Arenja Corner in Vashi.

The Standing Committee also sanctioned Rs 33.79 lakh for replacing the 800 mm-diameter MS water pipeline opposite Pavane village on the Thane-Belapur Road.

Public Space Improvement Projects

Several public-use infrastructure projects were also approved. The committee sanctioned Rs 1.73 crore for improvement works at the Rock Garden in Sector 21, Nerul, including repairs to internal footpaths, the gazebo and walls. Another Rs 1.30 crore was approved for city beautification and allied works along the Thane-Belapur Road between Mahape Bridge and Digha.

In Airoli, Rs 1.14 crore was sanctioned for repairs to drains and footpaths in Vithal Chawl, Samrat Seva Sangh, Gurudev Datt Chawl and Omkar Chawl in Sainathwadi. Narrow lanes and frequent excavation for maintenance of utility lines have left several footpaths damaged and uneven. The absence of proper drainage at some locations has also resulted in wastewater accumulation and concerns over public health.

A further Rs 1.52 crore was approved for improvement of drains and footpaths in Sector 46, Nerul, between Gehlot Majesty and the MSEDCL office. The work has been necessitated by the collapse of a drain slab in the past and the weakening of other slabs in the area.

“These works are directly linked to the day-to-day needs and safety of citizens. Priority has been given to strengthening water supply, drainage and flood-prevention infrastructure while also improving public spaces and basic civic amenities,” said Standing Committee Chairman Ashok Bhauso Patil.

He added that the approved works would help improve the reliability of essential services and address long-pending infrastructure issues in different parts of Navi Mumbai.

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