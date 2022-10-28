Nitin Gadkari pitches to get Tata Airbus project in Nagpur

Representational image |

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing war of words between ruling and opposition parties over the loss of the Tata-Airbus project to Gujarat, a letter written in early October by the union minister Nitin Gadkari to Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has come to the fore, in which, Gadkari made a strong case to bring the Tata Airbus defence transport aircraft in Nagpur.

‘’Both SEZ and non-SEZ land is available in MIHAN (Multi-Modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur) for the Tata Airbus and various other projects of the Tata Group. There is plenty of space available here for setting up large warehouses for various groups of industries, including for Tata Airlines and other airlines. "

The Tata Airbus project can be helpful for the expansion of other Tata projects

The Union minister said that the Tata Airbus project could be helpful for the expansion of Tata Group’s other projects in Nagpur. ‘’This project will be beneficial for Tata Group's expansion plans in the Nagpur area," the letter stated.

‘’Air India has its Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) for its aircraft in MIHAN. Tata Group may also set up MROs in MIHAN looking at future business expansion opportunities,’’ said Gadkari.

The minister further said, "Tata Group companies comprising Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Consumer Product Limited, Voltas Limited, Titan Industry want to be connected in 350 districts of six states. The area has good road facilities and there is availability of ample manpower."