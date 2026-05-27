Nitin Gadkari Birthday: PM Modi, Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde Lead Wishes For Union Minister

Mumbai, May 27: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, fondly called the 'Expressway Man of India' by the media for his efforts towards improving transport infrastructure, celebrated his 68th birthday on Wednesday. Wishes from various dignitaries poured in across social media, celebrating a respected colleague.

Wishes pour in: Prime Minister, Maharashtra Chief Minister among well-wishers



Birthday wishes poured in for Nitin Gadkari, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and several senior leaders praising his contribution to infrastructure development and public service.



Taking to X, Prime Minister Modi extended his greetings and lauded Gadkari’s role in transforming India’s infrastructure landscape.



“Best wishes to my ministerial colleague Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji on his birthday. He is at the forefront of numerous efforts towards ensuring India gets next-generation infrastructure and enhanced connectivity. Praying for his long and healthy life,” the prime minister wrote.

Best wishes to my ministerial colleague Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji on his birthday. He is at the forefront of numerous efforts towards ensuring India gets next-generation infrastructure and enhanced connectivity. Praying for his long and healthy life.@nitin_gadkari — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2026



Chief Minister Fadnavis also wished the Union Minister, describing him as a visionary leader known for his developmental approach.

“Heartiest birthday greetings to our prominent leader, Hon. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Ji. Wishing you a long life and good health,” Fadnavis posted on X.

Heartiest birthday greetings to our great leader, Hon. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Ji.

Wishing you a long life and good health!



अभ्यासू व दूरदर्शी नेतृत्व, आमचे नेते, केंद्रीय मंत्री मा. श्री. नितीनजी गडकरी यांना वाढदिवसाच्या मन:पूर्वक शुभेच्छा!@nitin_gadkari #नितीन_गडकरी… pic.twitter.com/dJJWTdJsYP — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 27, 2026

Deputy Chief Minister Shinde praised Gadkari’s leadership and prayed for his well-being. “Heartiest birthday wishes to the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari Ji. May you live a healthy and prosperous life,” Shinde wrote.





Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde also extended greetings, calling Gadkari a popular leader who has earned public admiration through his visionary leadership and development-oriented work style.



She added that the country continues to scale new heights of progress under his guidance and leadership.

An inside look into the career of the Expressway Man of India



Gadkari has been at work for 46 years, formally entering politics in 1980. He has been serving as Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways for 12 years, making him the longest-serving cabinet minister in the Modi government under a single portfolio.



After assuming office as Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways in 2014, Gadkari aimed to focus on modernising transport facilities across the country, which would greatly help citizens travel long distances in comfort. Under his leadership, India's National Highway (NH) network has grown by 60%, rising from 91,287 km in 2014 to 146,195 km in 2024, thereby becoming the world's second-largest network. The length of National High-Speed Corridors (HSC) has increased by 2560%, rising from 93 km in 2014 to 2,474 km in 2024, while the length of 4-lane and above National Highways (excluding HSCs) has expanded from 18,278 km in 2014 to 45,947 km in 2024.



Gadkari has also received international recognition, as the World Economic Forum (WEF) has recognised him as the "pioneer of public–private partnership (PPP) in the road sector in India".



What's next for Nitin Gadkari?



Currently, Gadkari continues to focus on improving public transport across the country, ensuring that citizens can travel in comfort while also ensuring that transport is pollution-free and affordable. He also continues to champion the use of biofuels and electric vehicles, ensuring the country's pollution levels are under control. He also continues his efforts to expand highway and bridge infrastructure across the country, ensuring durability against both heavy traffic and weather.



As he turns 68, Gadkari remains at the forefront of India's transport ministry, leading the country toward its infrastructure goals.