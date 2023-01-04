Nitesh Rane lashes out on Awhad on Aurangzeb remark; writes letter, attaches list of temples destroyed by Mughal ruler

Mumbai: BJP’s Nitesh Rane demands narco test of Aaditya Thackeray | Photo: File

Mumbai: Taking on NCP MLA and former state minister Jitendra Awhad, Nitesh Rane has said that the remarks of the Awhad were but natural as the NCP leader’s top leadership has already sung paeans to the Mughal ruler.

Aurangzeb was not a Hindu hater said Ahwad

It may be recalled that Mr Ahwad had said that “Aurangzeb was cruel but was not a Hindu hater as had he been so, he would have destroyed the temples of Vishnu as well”. Awhad’s statement came after Maharashtra leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar had said in the Assembly that Maratha king Sambhaji had never upheld dharma or religion in his life.

Nitesh Rane attacks Ahwad over Aurangzeb remark

Attacking NCP leadership, Nitesh Rane said, “Following the footsteps of his uncle, even the nephew believes that Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was not a ‘dharmaveer’. These leaders have never visited Raigarh fort which was capital of Shivaji Maharaj to pay tributes to the founder of ‘Hindavi Swaraj’.

“Though Aurangzeb tortured Sambhaji Maharaj forcing him to convert, the Chhatrapati did not budge even an inch and sacrificed his life for Hindus,” Rane added in the letter addressed to Mr. Awhad.

Rane attached a list of temples destroyed by Aurangzeb

The BJP MLA has also attached a list of various temples destroyed by Aurangzeb in the letter and said that he is aware of the fact that this truth will also be ignored by Mr. Awhad due to his blind faith in the Mughal empire.

The temples destroyed by Aurangzeb, as pointed out by Mr. Rane, are Somnath temple, Krishna Janmabhoomi temple, Kashi Vishwanath temple, Vishweshwar temple, Govinddeo temple, Vijay temple, Bhimadevi temple, Madan Mohan temple, Choushathyogini temple, Elora temple, Trimbakeshwar temple, Narshingpur temple, and Pandharpur temple.

13 major and several other small temples destroyed by Aurangzeb

Mr. Rane said that he has listed only 13 major temples destroyed by the Mughal ruler. Besides them, several other small temples were also destroyed.

Read Nitesh Rane's complete letter below:

Nitesh Rane's letter to Jitendra Ahwad |

Nitesh Rane's letter to Jitendra Ahwad |