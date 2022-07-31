Nitesh Rane, Kirit Somaiya welcome ED's raid against Sanjay Raut; read what they had to say

Welcoming the Enforcement Directorate's move of raiding Sanjay Raut's residence Maitri on Sunday. The BJP leader Nitesh Rane said, "Sanjay Raut used to spoil our every morning for so long. His morning has been spoiled after the ED raided his house today. He also said he is deeply satisfied with this action by the ED."

As per reports in Maharashtra Times another BJP leader and MP Kirit Somaiya said, "Raut was involved in corruption, robbery, mafia. Now they have to account for all this. The then Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey tried to save Raut when the Maha Vikas Aghadi was in government in the state. He became Raut's partner. But now Raut will have to give an account. It is my prayer and wishes that Raut and Nawab Malik are neighbours."

On Sunday morning Enforcement Directorate officials reached Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's residence at 7 am, in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case. Currently, the ED is conducting a search and questioning Raut.

The Shiv Sena leader was summoned by the probe agency on July 27 after he skipped an earlier summon citing the ongoing Parliament session in Delhi.

At 7 am, the probe agency team, accompanied by CISF officials, reached the Shiv Sena leader's home in Bhandup in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai and began the searches.

Raut had earlier appeared before ED in connection with the same case. However, he had skipped the summons recently citing ongoing parliamentary sessions.

It is speculated that the arrest of Raut is imminent. However, as of now the raid is on and Raut is being questioned.