Niswarth Sewa Trust Hosts Medical & Aadhaar Guidance Camps For Underserved In Mumbai Areas |

Mumbai: In an effort to widen social welfare and support underserved communities across the city, the Niswarth Sewa Charitable Trust successfully spearheaded two extensive public welfare events in Mumbai on Wednesday, delivering healthcare services and crucial administrative guidance to hundreds of local residents.

Al Shifa Homeopathy Clinic opens new branch under Jamaat-e-Islami Hind

The day's events began in Mohammed Ali Road, where the Trust hosted a comprehensive free medical camp that provided clinical care to around 40 patients. Qualified practitioners Dr Zubiya Shaikh (BHMS) and Dr M I Khan (BUMS) provided expert medical services and consultations throughout the event. Attending residents were treated for a broad range of ailments—including chronic back pain, arthritis, joint discomfort, skin conditions, and paediatric health issues—and received complimentary medicines alongside their consultations. Coinciding with the camp, the Al Shifa Homeopathy Clinic formally opened its new Mohammed Ali Road branch under the auspices of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, establishing a permanent local facility dedicated to delivering accessible, affordable, and high-quality homeopathic care to the surrounding community.

Simultaneously, in Kurla, the Trust’s Community Welfare Centre (CWC) branch saw an overwhelming turnout for its Aadhaar Correction and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Guidance Camp. Running from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm, the camp assisted over 150 individuals in updating their official identity credentials and navigating government verification processes. To ensure long-term civic support, organisers formally inaugurated a permanent Documentation Services and Guidance Centre at the Kurla location.

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Centre offers Ayushman, ABHA, PAN, Voter ID, and scholarship application help

Operating every Monday, Thursday, and Saturday between 11:30 am and 3:30 pm, the centre will offer affordable processing for crucial documents—such as Ayushman Cards, ABHA Health Cards, Senior Citizen Cards, PAN Cards, Voter IDs, and Domicile Certificates—while providing step-by-step guidance for income, ration, caste, RTE, and scholarship applications.

Reaffirming their ongoing commitment to social welfare, representatives from Jamaat-e-Islami Hind and the Niswarth Sewa Charitable Trust emphasised that establishing reliable, transparent, and affordable community hubs is essential to bridging the gap between state benefits and local citizens, ensuring essential healthcare and civic rights remain accessible to all.

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