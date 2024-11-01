Nisha's Mumbai: Nisha JamVwal Gives A Peek Of Her Glittering Diwali Soirées And More

Diwali dhamaka

The Diwali that Mumbai celebrates is unstoppable. The saying goes 'Bombay never sleeps,' and my life is a testimony to that! It's three am and I'm writing my column post many Diwali celebratory soirées. It really never does sleep. Everyone is at it - work hard, play hard - do until you die kind of a syndrome. But Diwali takes it to another level.

Kick-started with Shaila Trust and the rambunctious women shaking a leg that I told you about, and then the very next day, Seema Singh's cheek-by-jowl party with little elbow room! It was an upbeat, energetic Diwali with drummers, dancers, bhangra et al! Unfortunately, I couldn't stay for the lucky draw which I assure you I'd have won.

Pramila Jiwrajka's do at her home with sexy daughter-in-law Nadine Dhody was a Diwali dance party for only women. Is this becoming a trend? Nearly more ladies' dos than men's dos? But I'm not complaining. Pramila outdid herself, as did the guests, each dressed more festive than the other. The food laid out in silver chafing dishes was all Indian vegan delicacies. The singer dressed in glitzy mirror work kurta had most of the women dancing up a storm to all the most fun Bollywood beats.

I thought I'd seen one super energetic party until I attended a 'Heeramandi' theme Diwali party. It was thronged with women who followed the dress code to the T, and each looked more ornate and spectacular than the other. If you ask me, they looked nearly better than the original Heeramandi cast and crew! But the nautch girl who was hired to dance mujra was definitely the showstopper - not because of her attire but her dance and the gestures and eyes she made through her very theatrical performance splat bang in the middle of the party to everyone's surprise and delight. All phone cameras came out for innumerable video recordings - nearly competing with the selfies that had taken over the evening.

Couture calling

No prizes for guessing that my favourite evening was Simone Khan's evening of art, design, jewellery, and couture. Not only because of the exquisite outlay of aesthetic display but the folk that attended who were my favourite friends.

You already know that Zarine Khan tops the list, but warm and super creative Jyotika Jhalani had come to Mumbai with her exquisite collection of 'Jhanvi' shawls and stoles. Farah Khan matched with art museum-like designer fine jewellery, each piece more exquisite than the other. Tina Ambani was the head-turner because of her classic grace but even more so her warmth and humility. Smita Deepak Parekh looked stunning in her traditional silk sari, her hallmark style wowed by all present. It was truly an evening of celebration, friendship and the arts.

Card party

Another favourite do was Veena Malhotra's card party with meticulously organised tables followed by intimate dining setting. I'm happy to report to you that I won at cards despite having played after a twenty-year hiatus from the game called 'flush'. The last time I played, I was just out of college and about to go to university at Los Angeles.

We have now officially entered the unstoppable Mumbai roller coaster run-up to the Christmas-New Year tempo of never-ending celebrations, plays, exhibitions, teas, singsongs, dances, movie premiers and kirtans! Watch this space for all the most happening things!

(Write to Nisha at nishjamwal@gmail.com)