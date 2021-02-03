Nine-year-old girl killed in road accident in Kandivali

A nine-year-old girl was killed in a road accident after a scooterist rammed into the vehicle she was riding pillion on in Kandivali (E) on Monday. Police said that the incident occurred near Thakur Village, where she had gone to feed the birds with her father. Samta Nagar Police have arrested the 25-year-old scooterist and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

According to police sources, the complainant in this case Nitin Patel, 34, a shopkeeper and a resident of Thakur Complex in Kandivali (E), had gone to deliver lunch tiffin to his brother in Thakur Village on Monday afternoon. Patel's nine-year-old daughter Teertha was also accompanying him and was riding pillion with him on his two wheeler (MH-02-DB-1791). On their way back, the father-daughter duo fed a few pigeons near the Thakur Village Circle and then got on their vehicle to get back home.

At around 3.20pm on Monday, when they reached near Domino's Pizza Restaurant, their two-wheeler was rammed by a 25-year-old scooterist identified as Yatish Terse, who was with a friend. As the scooterist badly rammed into the two-wheeler, the father-daughter duo fell off near a footpath and hurt themselves. While Patel sustained a few injuries, Teertha was knocked unconscious. A police team which was present at the spot during the incident, immediately nabbed Terse and rushed the Patels to their family doctor for treatment.

Upon reaching the doctor, he suggested they admit Teertha in a hospital as she had sustained an internal injury, which left her unconscious. Acting on the suggestion, Patel rushed his daughter to IC Colony based Karuna Hospital, where Teertha was declared dead during the treatment, said a police officer. Subsequently, Samta Nagar Police booked Terse under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

Sources said that Teertha, who was studying in Class 5 at Children's Academy in Asha Nagar. According to the people close to the Patel family, Teertha was a bright and compassionate girl who had recently thrown a small get together for her friends. As the news of her untimely demise spread, over 200 people had visited the family to offer their condolences. Police are still awaiting Terse's toxicology report to ascertain if he was riding the scooter under the influence of alcohol.