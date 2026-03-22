Nine Rescued After Massive Fire Breaks Out In Virar High-Rise Building |

Virar: Firefighters successfully rescued nine residents after a massive fire broke out on the 8th floor of a high-rise building in Virar East on Sunday morning.

The fire erupted around 11:15 AM at Sharda Heights, located in the Manvel Pada area. According to preliminary reports, the blaze was triggered by a short circuit in a flat on the 8th floor. Residents from room numbers 805, 806, and 807 found themselves trapped as smoke and flames engulfed the floor.

Upon receiving the emergency call, the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) Fire Brigade dispatched two fire engines to the spot. Firefighters launched an immediate rescue operation while simultaneously battling the flames.

Fire Officer Vijay Rane confirmed that nine individuals were trapped in the affected flats. "Our team reached the spot quickly and prioritized the rescue. We are relieved to report that all nine people were safely evacuated, and the fire was brought under control," Rane stated.

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Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. While the fire caused significant damage to the property, the swift intervention of the fire department prevented a major tragedy.

Official Quote – Vijay Rane (Fire Officer) "As soon as we received information about the fire this morning, two fire engines were immediately dispatched. Upon arrival, we found nine people trapped across three rooms. Our team conducted a rapid rescue operation and successfully evacuated everyone. We then managed to extinguish the fire. Luckily, there were no fatalities."

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