Nigerian national held with MDMA drugs worth Rs 1.4 crore in Mumbai

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the city crime branch arrested a 46-year-old Nigerian national with MDMA worth Rs 1.4 crore on Wednesday. The accused identified as Godwin Igviobi, a resident of Navi Mumbai is likely to be a part of a larger drugs syndicate, said a crime branch officer.

Acting on a tip-off, Azad Maidan unit of ANC laid a trap at Henri Road in Colaba and apprehended Igviobi, during the search 350 grams of MDMA was seized, in the international market the same amount of MDMA was over Rs 1.4 crore, said a crime branch officer.

When police asked for his passport and visa he could not produce anything after which he was booked under the provisions of the Foreigners Act along with the relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He was produced before the court on Thursday which remanded him to police custody till December 1.

In another operation, the Bandra unit of ANC has arrested three persons for allegedly possessing 123 kilograms of cannabis. According to the ANC officials, the three were arrested as a part of two separate operations.

A trap was laid at Bhim Nagar in Ghatkopar on Tuesday after ANC officials received specific information. Based on suspicion two persons Parvez Khan, 41 and Shafik Miya Shaikh, 35 were apprehended. During their search, 102 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 20.4 lakh were seized.