Nigerian national arrested with possession of drugs worth Rs 2 crore in Navi Mumbai

Thane/Mumbai: The Railway Protection Force apprehended a Nigerian national for alleged possession of drugs worth Rs 2 crore near a railway station in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

Sunny Ocha Iyke (41) was nabbed when he alighted from New Delhi-Ernakulam Mangala Express after pulling the alarm chain between Nilaje and Taloja stations on Tuesday, a Central Railway release stated. The accused was found in possession of 2.3 kg of amphetamine worth almost Rs 2 crore, it was stated.

"The accused and seized drugs were handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau duly adopting procedures under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act," the CR statement read.

