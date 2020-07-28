Navi Mumbai Crime: Nigerian held with mandrax worth Rs. 3.85 lakh in Kalamboli

The central unit of the Crime Branch, Navi Mumbai arrested a foreign national and seized Methaqualone, popularly known as mandrax or party drug worth Rs 3.85 lakh in Kalamboli last week. The foreign national had come to deliver the contraband to some youths when he was caught by the police.

Vishnu Pawar, police constable of Crime Branch received a tip-off from the reliable source that a foreign national will come to deliver the contraband.

Based on the tip-off, the central unit of the Crime Branch and Anti-Narcotic Cell of Navi Mumbai police laid a trap and caught a 35-year-old Nigerian national. “Along the Sion-Panvel highway near a petrol pump in Kalamboli, we laid a trap and caught the man with the possession of 55 grams of Methaqualone,” said N B Kolhatkar, senior police inspector of the Crime Branch. He added that the contraband is worth Rs 3,85,000.

The accused Vitalis Okolie, is a Nigerian national. He resides at Fatima House in Santa Cruz. He was arrested under section 8 (A) and 22 of NDPS Act. He was presented before the court on Monday where he was sent on police custody till July 28.

According to an official from the ANC, the accused was supplying the contraband to youths. “The manufacture, possession, and transportation of methaqualone is an offense under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Methaqualone powder is processed to prepare mandrax, a recreational drug,” said the official. He added that the drug is popular among youth as this is also used in parties.