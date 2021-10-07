NIA to reply on Vaze’s house arrest plea

The Bombay High Court has asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file its reply on suspended Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze's plea of keeping him under house arrest till he recuperates from bypass surgery.

Vaze was arrested in March for his alleged role in the Antilia bomb scare case and the killing of businessman Mansukh Hiran, which is being probed by the NIA.

A divisional bench of Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Sarang Kotwal directed the agency to file its reply in a week's time. Vaze, who is in judicial custody since April 2021, was permitted by the special NIA court last month to undergo bypass surgery at a private hospital. He had then sought permission to be placed under house arrest till he recovers from the surgery.

However, the special court denied the request following which he was sent back to the hospital in the Taloja Central Prison for one month post-surgery. In reply, he approached the HC challenging the special court order as he stands to get infected if sent back to jail.

Vaze’s advocates Sudeep Pasbola and Rounak Naik argued that the condition at the prison hospital was poor and was not well equipped for his recovery. Vaze’s petition read that his health would be further affected if he continues his recovery in jail. He also has a history of severe diabetes and cardiac ailments.

His plea further stated that if he is placed under house arrest, he would be put in a separate room at his residence, where complete seclusion would be maintained.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 12:01 AM IST