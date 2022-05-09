NIA conducts raids in Mumbai, Thane on premises of alleged D-gang associates

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) conducted multiple raids in Mumbai and adjoining Thane districts on Dawood aides - hawala operators and drug traffickers.

Fugitive gangster and UN-designated global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim lieutenant Chhota Shakeel's brother-in-law Salim Qureshi and Suhail Khandwani, Managing Trustee Mahim Dargah and Haji Ali Dargah were amongst dozens of suspects held in NIA raids at Bandra, Nagpada, Borivali, Goregaon, Parel, Santacruz against sharpshooters, drug traffickers, hawala operators, real estate managers and other key players in the criminal syndicate.

The elite counter-terror unit conducted raids at a housing society in Mumbai's Nagpada area, Bhendi Bazar, Santacruz, Mahim, Goregaon areas of Mumbai, Mumbra in Thane and other places against several hawala operators and drug traffickers linked with Dawood gang.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) had questioned Salim Fruit as part of its probe in a money laundering case linked to Dawood Ibrahim in February 2022 after NIA registered a case pertaining to the involvement of top leadership and operatives of D-Company, many of them based abroad, in terror activities, organised crime and acts aimed at creating unrest in India.

Based on the NIA FIR, ED had filed a money laundering case in which NCP leader and MVA minister Nawab Malik was arrested for usurping a prime property in Mumbai’s Kurla with D-Company help.

ED and NIA were probing the fugitive gangsters and close aides of Dawood -- Chhota Shakeel, Javed Chikna, Tiger Menon, Iqbal Mirchi and sister Haseena Parkar.

The FIR invokes the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and NIA is monitoring and probing criminal and terrorist acts committed by members of the crime network run by don Dawood Ibrahim based in Karachi, Pakistan.

Pakistan government recently sanctioned Dawood Ibrahim and 87 others for terror-related activities to evade being put on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 04:38 PM IST