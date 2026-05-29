NIA Conducts Massive Multi-State Raids In Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Terror Case | file pic

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted a multi-search operation across four states in a case of smuggling of arms, ammunition and IEDs into the country from across the Indo-Pak border.

A total of 12 locations were extensively searched in Uttar Pradesh (4 locations), Rajasthan (2 locations), Bihar (2 locations) and Maharashtra (3 locations). Several digital devices were seized during the coordinated operation by NIA teams which will be further analysed forensically to unveil the complete terror conspiracy in the case.

The case originated in February this year following the arrest of one person by Police's Special Operations Cell in Amritsar (Punjab) after he was found in possession of an improvised explosive device (IED) packed in a metallic case with a Remote Control Set, along with one mobile handset, a foreign-made .30 Bore pistol with magazine, and 20 live cartridges. A case was then registered locally under various sections of BNS, UA (P) Act, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act and NDPS Act.

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After taking over the investigation, NIA found that the cross-border smuggling was aimed at carrying out IED blasts at various places in Punjab, Delhi and other parts of India in order to cause extensive damage to life and property and disrupt the peace and stability of the country.

The investigation in the case further revealed that the arrested accused was in touch with several persons in different parts of the country to unleash terror, arson and other violent activities. Efforts are on to identify other Indian and transnational elements involved in the conspiracy, officials said.

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