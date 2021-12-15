NIA, Central agencies trying to protect Param Bir, alleges NCP leader Nawab Malik

Hours after the dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze during his deposition before the Chandiwal Commission denied making any payment to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh or any of his staff member, NCP leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday alleged that a deal was struck between the former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh, the BJP and the Centre to discredit the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. He claimed that National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Central agencies are protecting Param Bir Singh whom he termed ‘mastermind’ of the Antilia bomb scare case.

Malik also referred to Vaze’s denial of collecting money from bar owners in Mumbai as alleged by Singh against Deshmukh in his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. "Former home minister Anil Deshmukh was falsely accused. Now the Central agencies and NIA are trying to protect Param Bir Singh," he noted. He added that it was evident that the NIA is under pressure of the Union government as no charge sheet has been filed in this matter.

‘’It was Param Bir Singh who was the mastermind behind placing explosives (in an SUV) near the house of a businessman in Mumbai. He had recorded his statement before the NIA and went missing for a long time,” Malik alleged. "Even if the Centre tries to shield Param Bir Singh,” said Malik.

eived Anil Deshmukh by making false allegations. Defamation of the government and Anil Deshmukh was done through the Central machinery. The government has appointed the Chandiwal Commission to probe the matter. Before this Commission, Sachin Vaze has reported that he did not pay any money to Anil Deshmukh,” said Malik.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 09:52 AM IST