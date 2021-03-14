NIA, ATS probing case of explosives-laden SUV near Antilia and Mansukh Hiren murder: Anil Deshmukh

Deshmukh's statement comes after NIA, on Saturday, arrested Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze in connection with the investigation of the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's residence.

An NIA spokesperson late on Saturday night issued a brief statement saying that Vaze had been "arrested at 23.50 hrs in NIA Case" related to the recovery of gelatin sticks in a vehicle parked near Ambani's house on Carmichael Road on February 25.

"Sachin Vaze API Mumbai Police Crime Branch has been arrested for his role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Carmichael Road (near Mukesh Ambani's house) on 25th February 2021," said an official statement of NIA.

The API was arrested under section 286, 465, 473, 506(2), 120 B of IPC, and 4(a)(b)(I)Explosive Substances Act 1908.

On February 25, a Scorpio was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in south Mumbai with explosives and a threat letter inside. The owner of the vehicle, Mansukh Hiren, was found dead in a creek in the Thane district on March 5.

Sachin Vaze is also being probed for the mysterious death of businessman Mansukh Hiren. Allegations were levelled against him in connection with the case, Vaze, who was leading the investigating of Hiren's death in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at the Mumbai Police Headquarters.

(With inputs from Agencies)