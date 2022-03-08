Nhava Sheva police register FIR against unknown person for sending lewd message on WhatsApp

Nhava Sheva police registered a case under the IT Act against an unknown person for allegedly sending a lewd message on WhatsApp. The accused had also made calls to the victim during the lockdown in 2020.

The complainant, a Ulwe resident, received calls from a particular number on several occasions in 2020. The caller inquired about her in the phone calls. When she asked why he was making so many enquiries, the accused said they knew each other as they were neighbours. She later blocked the number.

Later, the accused sent her a WhatsApp message saying "hi" in January 2022. When the complainant reprimanded him and threatened to lodge a police complaint, the accused sent a lewd message. Following this, the complainant registered a complaint at the cyber which was later registered as an FIR.

Nhava Sheva police registered an FIR under section the IT Act and started the investigation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 06:33 PM IST