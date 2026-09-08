NGT Orders Joint Probe Into Alleged Contaminated Water Supply At Bhiwandi Housing Society, MPCB-CPCB Team To Submit Report In One Month | AI

Bhiwandi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Western Zone Bench, Pune, has ordered a joint inquiry into allegations of contaminated drinking water at a housing society in Bhiwandi's Narpoli area, directing a committee comprising representatives of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Thane District Collector to ascertain the factual position and submit a report within a month.

The tribunal has directed the committee to inspect the site, examine the cause of the alleged contamination and recommend necessary remedial measures. The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for October 15.

The case pertains to Shantisagar Complex 'F' Wing Co-operative Housing Society in Narpoli. The society moved the NGT against the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) and others alleging that sewage and contaminated water were mixing with its drinking water supply due to damaged and dilapidated pipelines.

According to the society, the problem has affected the health and safety of residents from 32 families living in the building.

Society, BNCMC Present Contrasting Claims

During the hearing advocate R.R. Tripathi appearing for the housing society, submitted that despite repeated complaints, applications and legal notices no effective steps had been taken to resolve the issue.

The society alleged that the main drinking water pipeline had deteriorated, resulting in sewage and contaminated water entering the potable water supply.

However the NGT order also referred to a letter dated 13 May 2026 issued by the BNCMC's water supply department, presenting a different version of events.

According to the civic body's communication, there were defects in the drainage and storm-water lines of the concerned building, resulting in sewage water overflowing outside. The BNCMC stated that this wastewater had affected the municipal water pipeline serving the premises leading to complaints of contaminated water supply.

Taking note of the conflicting claims, the NGT observed that a joint inspection was necessary to determine the actual situation on the ground.

BNCMC Says No Leakage in Civic Water Pipeline

Speaking to FPJ BNCMC Executive Engineer Sandeep Patnavar maintained that there was no leakage in the municipal drinking water pipeline.

According to Patnavar, the contamination issue appears to have arisen due to leakage in the drainage line of the concerned building rather than any defect in the civic body's water supply line.

He pointed to the fact that another wing of the same building was receiving clean water through the municipal supply.

If there had been a problem with the main municipal water supply line, the other wing would also have received contaminated water Patnavar said, adding that the exact cause would become clear after the joint inquiry.

MPCB Named Nodal Agency for Inquiry

The NGT has directed the joint committee to visit the site verify the factual circumstances and suggest corrective measures required to address the problem.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within one month. The MPCB has been designated as the nodal agency to coordinate the inquiry and make necessary arrangements.

The tribunal has also directed the petitioner housing society to provide its application and relevant documents to the committee members within three days.

In addition, the society has been asked to amend the petition by replacing the names of certain officials with their official designations.

Joint Report Expected to Establish Source of Contamination

At present the housing society and the municipal corporation have presented opposing explanations for the contamination.

While the society has blamed the allegedly damaged municipal water pipeline for the entry of sewage into the drinking water supply, the BNCMC has attributed the problem to leakage in the building's drainage system.

The joint committee's site inspection and report are now expected to establish the actual source of the contamination, determine the corrective measures required and clarify responsibility for the problem affecting the residents of Shantisagar Complex.

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