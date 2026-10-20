NGT Directs Thane Zilla Parishad CEO To Quantify C&D Waste Dumped Across 10-11 Acres In Kasheli, Dive-Anjur, Set Removal Deadline By December 16 | AI

Mumbai: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Thane Zilla Parishad CEO to quantify construction and demolition (C&D) waste dumped across 10-11 acres in Kasheli and Dive-Anjur villages, Bhiwandi, and specify a removal deadline by December 16.

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A bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh (Judicial Member) and Dr Sujit Kumar Bajpayee (expert member) noted that authorities claimed dumping had stopped but disclosed neither accumulated quantities nor clearance timelines.

Hearing an application by environmental organisation Vanashakti and another applicant, the tribunal ordered the CEO’s impleadment following assurances that gram panchayats would be directed to prevent dumping. Notice is returnable within four weeks.

“It is quite clear that the conduct of the district collector, Thane is incorrigible,” the bench observed, citing non-compliance and failure to respond despite jurisdiction over both villages.

It imposed Rs1 lakh costs, payable to the NGT Bar Association (Western Zone), and directed the Collector to file a reply within two weeks and attend the next hearing physically or virtually.

Applicants alleged dumping at 12 locations, including 10 under Thane Municipal Corporation and two under Kasheli Gram Panchayat, threatening CRZ-I(A) and CRZ-I(B) areas, mangroves, wetlands and creeks along the Ulhas estuary from Kharigaon-Kalwa through Mumbra-Diva.

They sought verification, remedial action and a detailed compliance report.

On August 13, the NGT constituted a committee comprising MCZMA, Collector and Mangrove Cell representatives to inspect sites with applicants informed, report findings and recommend restoration and preventive measures.