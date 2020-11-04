Newly developed node of Navi Mumbai to get playground, children's park

Navi Mumbai: Ulwe, the newly developed node of Navi Mumbai will soon get a garden, playground and children’s parks as the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has floated a tender for the same. Residents of the node have been complaining of these facilities for a long time.

The garden, playground and children’s park will come up at sector 2,3,5,19 and 19 B and once the bidder is selected, it will be ready for the common public in one and a half years.

As per the plan, the children’s park will come up at plot number 90 in sector 19 and plot number 58 in sector 5 while a garden is planned at plot number 52 in sector 19 B. Similarly, a playground will come up at plot number 180 in sector 19.

As per the bid document, once the contract is awarded, the work should be completed in 545 days including monsoon.

The children’s park will have a multi-activity play system, FRP bridge, rotorailing, double swing, spiral slide, wide slide, split level ladder, spring rider, multi-seat see-saw bike among others. According to an official from the CIDCO, they are adding infrastructure in the newly developed node.

Meanwhile, residents have expressed happiness in the development. “The node is in the outer of the city and children have the problem as there is hardly any playground or children’s park,” said Rashid Shaikh, a resident of sector 16 in Ulwe. He added that other areas of the Ulwe should also get similar basic facilities as the population is increasing in the node after train services started. The newly developed node is a new destination in Navi Mumbai which will near to upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport and Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link. However, the basic facilities remain a cause of concern.