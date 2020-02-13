New working hours for govt employees across the state: 9.45am to 6.15pm

"The 5-day work week will not be applicable to government offices falling under the Factories Act or the Industrial Disputes, nor will government employees working with government colleges, medical colleges, industrial technical institutes, schools, police, fire brigade, conservancy workers, water supply, water resources department, the government printing press and workshops," according to a press statement issued by the state government.

A look at the holidays in 2020 shows that because of the new decision, state government employees can enjoy nine long weekends (a holiday before or after the weekend), in the next 10 months. Even without this decision, they would have still enjoyed five such extended weekends.

The new decision gives them a bonus of four more such weekends. In addition to this, with the judicious application for just a day's leave from work, they can further extend the long weekend four times in 2020.

March, April & May bonanzas: Those employees able to avail of leave on March 9 can enjoy an extra-long weekend from March 7-10.Those who can take April 3 off from work, can enjoy a five-day weekend from April 2-6.

The following week too is another such week, with off from work on April 13 being able to do so until April 14. Ditto in May. Those able to obtain leave on May 8 can happily get back to work after May 10.

Longer workdays: Government employees will work 45 minutes extra from Monday to Friday, to compensate for Saturdays, starting February 29. As a result of the new decision, working days will be reduced by 14 days in 2020.

"As per the current second and fourth Saturday holiday system, the annual working hours would have been 2,088 this year. But with the new 5-day work week and the 45-minute extended work day, 2,112 work hours will be logged, 24 hours more," according to the press statement.

In simple terms, keeping in mind the eight-hour workday, government employees will work three more days to get 14 holidays this year. From March, the new working hours in Mumbai and the state will be from 9.45am to 6.15pm.

Currently, the working hours of government employees in Mumbai is from 9.45am to 5.30pm and in the rest of the state, from 10am to 5.45pm. The working hours of office assistants will be from 9.30am to 6.30pm.

Employees can avail of a half-hour lunch break at the maximum, from 1pm to 2pm on every working day, the government has said.