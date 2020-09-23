New University Grants Commission guidelines leave colleges in a fix

Colleges are in a fix after the University Grants Commission (UGC) released guidelines on September 22, suggesting that First Year Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes semester examinations of the academic year 2020-2021 should be conducted in March and August, respectively. UGC stated that the entire fees, including all the charges, be refunded in totality with zero cancellation charges on the account of cancellation or migration up to November 30, for the academic session.

As per the guidelines approved by the UGC taking into account the COVID-19 pandemic, the academic session should begin from November 1. However, colleges say that they have already started online lectures since September 1, 2020. The guidelines state, "Examinations should be conducted from March 8 to March 26, 2021. The following semester examinations should be conducted from August 9 to August 21, 2021."

Degree colleges state they need further clarification from the University of Mumbai (MU) regarding the academic calendar. Parag Ajagaonkar, principal of NM College, Vile Parle said, "We will have to wait for further clarification from MU. We are already conducting regular online lectures." Another principal of a South Mumbai college said, "We were planning to conduct first semester examinations after the Diwali break or by December end. However, the new calendar has suggested different dates with no appropriate summer break for both students and teachers."