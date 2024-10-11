Maharashtra Politics: Ajit Pawar Walks Out Of Cabinet Meeting After 10 Mins; To Hold PC At 6.30 PM

Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar | File

Mumbai: In a surprising turn of events ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar walked out of the cabinet meeting on Friday after a conflict with CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Pawar, who holds to Finance Ministry had conflict with CM Shinde and Dy CM over the Virar - Alibaug corridor project. It is said that the CM was expecting a clearance from the finance ministry on the project, but Pawar has not signed it yet.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar, the NCP chief has called for a press conference at 6.30 pm today. As the elections dates for the Maharashtra polls is expected to be announced next week, the NCP is likely to talk about the party's election strategies. Other NCP leaders including Sunil Tatkare, Chhagan Bhujbal and Praful Patel are also likely to join Pawar in the press conference.

Ajit Pawar To Contest From Baramati

Amid talks that Ajit Pawar is unhappy in the Mahayuti and BJP and Shiv Sena trying to sideline Pawar, it was said that Pawar will exit the Mahayuti before the state elections. However, the NCP leaders have been reiterating that the party will continue to be in alliance. Tensions within the Mahayuti have come to fore from last month.

Ajit Pawar, the long-time sitting MLA from Baramati had initially expressed disinterest to re-contest the seat. However, recently senior NCP leader MP Praful Patel declared that Ajit Pawar will contest from Baramati. It was predicted that his younger son, Jay will contest on his place, which does not seem to be the case now.

Tensions With Mahayuti Intensifies

The Mahayuti government in Maharashtra is composed of multiple parties, including the BJP, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena, all of which have differing political agendas. Ajit Pawar’s unexpected walkout has intensified concerns over the unity of this alliance, with political analysts debating whether it signals underlying discontent within the government.

This incident has sparked intense discussions among political analysts and leaders alike. Some believe that it could present serious challenges to the stability of the Mahayuti, while others are speculating about potential internal power struggles. The reaction from leaders within the BJP and Shiv Sena has been notably cautious, with several making cryptic statements about Pawar's position and the future of the government. The atmosphere in Maharashtra’s political landscape is now charged with uncertainty.

Pressure On Mahayuti Govt

Pawar’s actions have added to the mounting pressure on the coalition government, which has already been facing scrutiny over its ability to maintain cohesion. As a prominent figure within the NCP and a key player in the state's politics, any sign of discontent from Ajit Pawar is bound to raise concerns over the functioning of the coalition.

The implications of this development could be far-reaching, potentially impacting the political equations in Maharashtra in the coming days. With Pawar’s departure from the meeting leaving unanswered questions, speculation is rife about what this could mean for the future of the government. It remains to be seen whether this incident will lead to further instability or whether the coalition can come together to address any internal rifts.

In this challenging political climate, Ajit Pawar’s unexpected actions have certainly stirred the pot, leaving many wondering what lies ahead for Maharashtra’s political future.