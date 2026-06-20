New Panvel Teen Uses ChatGPT To Seek Help After Decade Of Sexual Abuse By Father; Accused Arrested By Police | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A 55-year-old man from New Panvel was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing his daughter for nearly a decade after the 17-year-old survivor used ChatGPT to learn how she could seek help and report the abuse to authorities.

Accused Booked Under BNS, POCSO

The accused was booked by Khandeshwar Police under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sar BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused, a 55-year-old resident of New Panvel who runs a welding shop, was arrested after the survivor contacted a child helpline that she was suggested by chatgpt, which alerted the police. The case was registered at Khandeshwar Police Station on June 17.

Abuse Began in 2016

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the abuse began in 2016 when the girl was around seven years old and allegedly continued for several years at the family's residence in New Panvel. The survivor alleged that her father repeatedly subjected her to sexual abuse and other inappropriate acts during her childhood. She also claimed that she was forced to witness sexual acts and was subjected to various forms of abuse while at home.

Police said the abuse allegedly escalated over time. As per the FIR, in 2024, after the girl had attained puberty, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted her and forcibly had intercourse with her against her will while she was alone at home.

Police said the teenager remained silent for years before deciding to seek help.

According to police, she is the youngest among three siblings. Their mother had abandoned the children long back. "She was under the constant control of the father and has alleged that she he abused her everytime he found her alone," a police officer said.

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