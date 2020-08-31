New judge appointed for Malegaon blasts case

Additional Sessions Judge Prashant R. Sitre has been appointed as special judge to conduct the 2008 Malegaon blasts case vide an office order dated Aug 29. His predecessor VS Padalkar had retired six months ago on 29 Feb. Before the judge's retirement, the father of one of the victims had made a petition in the apex court and then in the HC as directed by the top court, to extend the tenure of the trial judge. BJP MP Pragya Thakur and suspended Col. Prasad Purohit are accused in the case with five others. -Staff Reporter