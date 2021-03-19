New COVID-19 curbs in Maharashtra: 50% staff in private sector; manufacturing sector can operate with full capacity

On a day 25,681 new COVID-19 cases were reported, the Maharashtra Government on Friday issued an order whereby all private offices, except health and essential services, will have to operate at 50% capacity.

The manufacturing sector, however, can function at full capacity. However, the state government has advised that the workforce be reduced to ensure adequate social distancing on the production floor. For the purpose of maintaining social distancing, manufacturing units may be allowed to increase the working shifts as approved by the local authorities.

Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, who issued the order, said in case of government and semi-government offices the head of the office will take a decision regarding the staff attendance.

Additionally, all theatres and auditoriums will operate at 50% capacity and no one will be allowed to enter without mask. Also, theatres, auditoriums and drama halls won’t be utilized for any religious, social, cultural or political gatherings.

'‘In case of violation of this order, concerned drama theatres and auditoriums shall have to remain closed for a period until COVID 19 pandemic stays notified as a disaster by the Central Government. Violation shall also attract penalties under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, for the owner of the premises,’’ said Kunte in the order. The order will be applicable till March 31.

According to the order, temperature measuring devices will have to be used to ensure no one with fever gets entry. Besides, private offices, manufacturing units, theatres and auditoriums will have to keep adequate hand sanitizers at various convenient locations.

The order came days after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in an ultimatum to hotels, restaurants and malls, asked them to comply with COVID-19 norms and Standard Operating Procedures to avoid fresh lockdown.

Earlier, the government had said that monthly and annual general meetings of local bodies will be allowed but yatras/jatras (fairs) will be prohibited till further orders.

All international passengers arriving in the state, irrespective of whether they are carrying the latest RT-PCR negative test report, may be asked to go into home quarantine for 14 days. The airport operator will permit home quarantine for passengers after thermal screening.