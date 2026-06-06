New BEST Electric Buses Fail Water Leakage Tests Just Weeks Before Monsoon, Raising Safety Concerns | Sourced

Mumbai: Just weeks before the monsoon intensifies, newly delivered electric buses procured by BEST from Delhi-based PMI have failed leakage tests, raising fresh concerns over vehicle quality and passenger safety. During an inspection at Oshiwara Depot on Saturday, members of the BEST Committee found water seeping into some of the new buses that are awaiting final clearance from the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

High-Pressure Water Jet Tests Reveal Leakage; Temporary Patches Fail to Stop Seepage in Older Buses

The committee inspected a batch of the 43 newly delivered electric buses parked at the depot. Leakage tests conducted using high-pressure water jets revealed water entering the buses despite them being brand new. Members also examined older buses that had earlier received complaints of rainwater leakage. In buses numbered 4140 and 4041, temporary sticker-like patches had been placed at previous leakage points, but water seepage continued even after repairs.

The inspection was carried out by BEST Committee members Ramakant Gupta, Ajay Singh and Santosh Medhekar. Apart from leakage issues, several technical shortcomings were detected in older buses, including doors not shutting properly, poor visibility through the front windshield, inadequate rear-view visibility and instances of buses moving despite the handbrake being applied.

PMI Maintenance Team's Response Questioned as Calls to Department Often Go Unanswered

Committee members also expressed concern over the response of PMI’s maintenance team during vehicle breakdowns. Employees reportedly informed the committee that calls made to the company’s maintenance department often go unanswered, delaying repairs and causing traffic disruptions.

“During the inspection, we observed water leakage in both old and new buses. The question is whether the company conducted proper quality checks before dispatching these buses. If the BEST administration intends to operate them in this condition, it should distribute umbrellas to passengers,” said committee member Ramakant Gupta.

Ajay Singh said recurring defects in buses ultimately affect commuters and directed both BEST and PMI officials to take immediate corrective action. The issue comes at a time when BEST is expanding its electric bus fleet, making vehicle quality and reliability critical ahead of the monsoon season.

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